<p>Mumbai: The iconic Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Mumbai — fondly known as Rani Baug and among the country’s oldest zoological parks — is all set to hear the roar of lions once again after more than a decade.</p><p>Under an animal exchange programme, the historic Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden in Junagadh, Gujarat, has agreed in principle to provide Asiatic lions to the Mumbai Zoo, rekindling memories of an era when the majestic big cats were among the biggest attractions at the Byculla facility.</p><p>The proposed exchange will be carried out after securing approvals from the competent authorities and the Central Zoo Authority in New Delhi. In a letter dated May 6 addressed to the Director of Mumbai Zoo, the Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden stated that it may provide two male and two female Asiatic lions to Mumbai in exchange for either two giraffes, a pair of Indian one-horned rhinoceros, or three pairs of capuchin monkeys.</p>.Berhampore ashram bombers nabbed in Mumbai.<p>The move follows efforts by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, who had written to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in February seeking two pairs of Asiatic lions for the city zoo as a goodwill gesture. Officials said the arrival of the lions is expected to significantly boost visitor interest at the heritage zoo, which attracts thousands of families and tourists every year.</p><p>Rani Baug has not housed a lion since the death of Jimmy — the zoo’s much-loved 16-year-old African-Asiatic hybrid lion — in 2014. Born at the Byculla Zoo in 1998 to African lion Amar and Asiatic lioness Anita, Jimmy was one of the star attractions of the zoo and remained a favourite among generations of Mumbai’s visitors.</p><p>Established as a botanical garden by the Agri Horticultural Society of Western India in 1862, the Mumbai Zoo today spreads across nearly 60 acres in the heart of the city. Apart from being home to over 6,600 trees, the zoo houses around 350 animals and birds of various species, blending colonial-era charm with wildlife conservation and education.</p>