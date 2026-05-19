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Mumbai Zoo to roar again with arrival of Asiatic lions after a decade

The proposed exchange will be carried out after securing approvals from the competent authorities and the Central Zoo Authority in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 02:32 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 02:32 IST
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