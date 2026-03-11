<p>Mumbai: As the financial capital of Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) prepares for the worst crisis after the Covid-pandemic, the middle-class population is working on different solutions to tackle the impending LPG crisis and market disruptions. </p><p>While Mumbai and its suburbs largely depend on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), large areas and localities are covered by Piped Natural Gas (PNG).</p>.LPG crisis hits Bengaluru | Restaurants, autos & households react to gas shortage.<p>The MMR comprises the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and large areas of the neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - with a total population of around 2.5 crore making it one of the most populated urban areas of the world. </p><p>“The situation seems to be becoming difficult by the day. With no respite in the ongoing conflict, we need to be prepared. We have purchased an induction stove, which runs on electricity as well as a mini LPG cylinder. This is to prepare for an emergency,” said Siddhi Dhamane, a homemaker. </p><p>“We have ordered an induction stove online and refilled our mini LPG cylinder. Over the past week, there have been huge bookings of LPG cylinders and there is a delay in delivery,” said Kirti Lalwani, a working professional.</p><p>“For the past three years, we have piped gas. However, if LPG is disrupted we may face problems with piped gas supplies as well. Options are limited in such cases and we have to conserve fuel and supplies,” said Rimi Bhowmick, a homemaker. </p><p>Besides several families are stocking rations. “We know the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. While things were breaking out in India in February-March 2020, we stocked dry rations like wheat flour, rice, masalas, oil, ghee and dals. Besides, we also stocked staples like potatoes, onions, garlic, ginger. We have done that this time also, however, the scale is smaller,” said Sandhya, a senior citizen. </p><p>Since the weekend, large crowds have been seen at supermarkets and grocery shops. “We cannot take chances with situations that are beyond a common person’s control. It is better to be prepared whether it is with a stock of essential items or cooking appliances,” said Rajesh Prajapati, a working professional who extensively travels within the MMR. </p><p>Retailers are also selling induction-compatible utensils, which are in high demand because of the West Asia situation and prevailing circumstances in the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>Meanwhile, state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that the government will take all efforts to ensure there is no black-marketing of LPG gas. “We will comply with each and every order issued by the Centre and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas,” said Bhujbal.</p>