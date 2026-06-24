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Mumbaikars receive heavy overnight rains, 200 mm in 24 hrs inundates low-lying areas, trains hit

Several commuters complained of delayed services and overcrowded local trains during the morning peak hours, particularly on Central Railway corridors.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 04:04 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 04:04 IST
India NewsIMDMumbaiMaharashtraorange alertHeavy rain

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