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Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbaikars receive heavy overnight rains, IMD issues orange alert

The overnight downpour has not affected road and rail traffic so far, an official said.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 04:04 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 04:04 IST
India NewsIMDMumbaiMaharashtraorange alertHeavy rain

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