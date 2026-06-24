Mumbaikars receive heavy overnight rains, IMD issues orange alert

<p>Heavy overnight rain lashed Mumbai on Tuesday (June 23). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and Palghar at 4 am on Wednesday, valid for three hours. </p><p>Warning of thunderstorms, lightning, intense to very intense rainfall, and winds of 40-60 kmph has also been issued for several parts of Maharashtra.</p>.<p>However, the alert was downgraded to an orange alert at 7 am for the next three hours, with moderate to intense spells of rain forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Sindhudurg districts.</p>.Ugly revenge: Mumbai woman circulates morphed obscene pics of prospective mother-in-law who rejected her wedding proposal; booked.<p>The southwest monsoon finally hit Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date, bringing much- needed relief from the sweltering heat.</p>.<p>The normal onset date of the monsoon in Mumbai is June 10. Notably, in 2023 the monsoon had arrived even later, on June 25, according to IMD data.</p>.<p>The longest delay was in 1974 and 1958 when the onset of monsoon was recorded on June 28, according to IMD.</p>.Farmers turn to rituals as monsoon remains elusive in Karnataka's Hubballi.<p>During heavy rains, all major subways in the city stayed open and traffic movement was largely smooth, as per the officials.</p>.<p>The overnight downpour has not affected road and rail traffic so far, an official said on Wednesday. All major subways in the city remained open, he added.</p>.<p>Railway services on the suburban network operated normally, while BEST bus services also functioned without disruption, he said. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>