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Mumbai's air quality better compared to last year: Report

Between October 2025 and January 2026, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) significantly stepped up action against construction sites violating dust-control standards.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraair quality

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