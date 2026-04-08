<p>Mumbai: In what is encouraging, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai's </a>air quality showed a notable improvement in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, according to a new analysis of PM2.5 and PM10 data from monitoring stations across the city. </p><p>The analysis, conducted by <a href="https://respirer.in/reports">Respirer Living Sciences </a>using its AtlasAQ platform, examined city-level pollution trends for January, February, and March across three consecutive years — 2024, 2025, and 2026.</p><p>Averaged across the three months, fine particles (PM2.5) fell by approximately 14% in 2026 compared to 2025, while coarser particles (PM10) declined by approximately 17%. While 2025 had seen a temporary rise in particulate pollution relative to 2024, 2026 reversed that trend across all three months, with March 2026 recording the lowest monthly means of the entire three-year period.</p><p>"What we are seeing in 2026 is encouraging. The city's pollution levels have come down meaningfully compared to last year, and March 2026 stands out as the cleanest month we have observed across this entire dataset. PM2.5 fell by over 21% in March alone. While other cities have grappled with poor air quality in winter and post winter months, this is a welcome development for citizens and their health," said Ronak Sutaria, Founder & CEO, Respirer Living Sciences.</p>.Delhi tops PM10, second worst for PM2.5 in 2025: Report.<p>"The consistent morning peak — pollution rising between 8 and 11 AM every year, tells us that targeted interventions during those hours, especially around traffic and construction activity, can make a real difference for residents," added Sutaria.</p><p>The improvement in 2026 is likely the result of a combination of meteorological conditions and enforcement-driven reductions in dust emissions.</p><p>Mumbai's coastal geography makes it particularly sensitive to wind patterns.</p><p>Stronger westerly and sea breeze circulation from the Arabian Sea during this period helped disperse accumulated pollutants across the city. Rainfall events in early January 2026 also played a role in washing out fine particles. As the season progressed into March, rising temperatures improved atmospheric mixing and reduced the temperature inversions that typically trap pollutants closer to the ground during winter months.</p><p>Between October 2025 and January 2026, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) significantly stepped up action against construction sites violating dust-control standards. More than 1,000 stop-work orders and nearly 2,000 show-cause notices were issued to non-compliant sites. The state government also tightened requirements for on-site dust control measures, including mandatory water sprinkling and barricading, as part of its ongoing clean air programme.</p>