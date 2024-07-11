Mumbai's Aksa beach seawall caves in, greens cry foul

Mumbai: In a classic case of nature striking back, a part of the 600-metre seawall built by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) at Aksa beach in Mumbai has begun to cave in with tidal waters hitting the shores.

NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar and activist Zoru Bathena, who moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT), pointed out that the wall is anti-nature as it interferes with the tidal water flow.

Now, one can see gaping holes all along the structure, Kumar said and sent a fresh missive to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde calling for demolition of the ill-conceived wall and allow free flow of tides.

MMB had argued that it built the wall to protect the coast from erosion, but The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), in its CRZ nod, stipulated in its condition number one that there should be no solid construction in the tidal influential area and CRZ-1.

Violating the condition, MMB has gone ahead and executed the project completing nearly 95 per cent of the construction even as the hearing was on at the NGT’s western zonal bench, Kumar said. MMB then approached the MCZMA for amending the CRZ nod and dropping the condition number one.

Shockingly, the MCZMA allowed this as the MMB argued that the electric poles on the beach were getting eroded, Kumar said.

At the NGT hearing, Gayatri Singh vehemently opposed it and said a post-facto approval cannot be granted and said the illegal wall should be demolished forthwith.