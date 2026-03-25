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Mumbai’s ‘Aravalli moment’: Greens seek PM Modi review as 45,000 mangroves face axe

With global sea levels rising steadily, low-lying coastal zones face heightened risks of recurrent flooding, infrastructure damage and displacement.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraNarendra ModiMangrovesAravalli hills

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