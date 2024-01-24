Mumbai's BNHS hosts 2-day bird identification workshop; here's what happened

Mumbai: The Mumbai-headquartered Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), India’s premier nature conservation organisation, conducted a comprehensive two-day workshop on bird Identification.

The first day of the workshop commenced with a stimulating classroom session that highlighted the basics of bird Identification, including field techniques, and equipment know-how. The session was conducted by Asif N Khan, from the Programmes Department at BNHS.

Drawing on his wealth of knowledge and experience, Khan provided participants with a solid theoretical foundation in bird identification.

“Birdwatching is a journey of discovery and connection with nature. The workshop is aimed not only to teach identification skills, but to instill a deep appreciation for the incredible avian life that surrounds us. BNHS is proud to facilitate educational initiatives that bridge the gap between theory and practical experience,” said Kishor Rithe, Director of BNHS.