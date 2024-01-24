Mumbai's BNHS hosts 2-day bird identification workshop; here's what happened

Mumbai: The Mumbai-headquartered Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), India’s premier nature conservation organisation, conducted a comprehensive two-day workshop on bird Identification.
The first day of the workshop commenced with a stimulating classroom session that highlighted the basics of bird Identification, including field techniques, and equipment know-how. The session was conducted by Asif N Khan, from the Programmes Department at BNHS.
Drawing on his wealth of knowledge and experience, Khan provided participants with a solid theoretical foundation in bird identification.
“Birdwatching is a journey of discovery and connection with nature. The workshop is aimed not only to teach identification skills, but to instill a deep appreciation for the incredible avian life that surrounds us. BNHS is proud to facilitate educational initiatives that bridge the gap between theory and practical experience,” said Kishor Rithe, Director of BNHS.
The day seamlessly progressed with a hands-on specimen study led by the seasoned Vithoba Hegde from the BNHS Collections Department. Hegde guided participants through a captivating historical odyssey of bird study. As an additional highlight, participants were privileged to observe select bird species residing at BNHS, where a staggering 29,000 avian representatives find their place within the meticulously curated BNHS collections, overseen by Rahul Khot, Deputy Director, BNHS.
The second day unfolded as an exhilarating field session at the picturesque NRI Pond in Nerul, led by Khan. Participants had the chance to apply their classroom knowledge in a real-world setting while identifying birds in their natural habitat against the backdrop of the serene lake.