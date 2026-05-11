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Mumbai’s CSMIA gets Zero Waste to Landfill Platinum Class I rating

CSMIA joins the ranks of Indian airports handling over 50 million passengers annually that have earned this certification.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsChhatrapati Shivaji International AirportMahrashtra

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