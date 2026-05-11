<p>Mumbai: Mumbai’s iconic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhatrapati-shivaji-international-airport">Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport</a> (CSMIA) has been honoured with the prestigious Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) Platinum – Class I Rating by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).</p><p>With this milestone, CSMIA, operated by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), joins the ranks of Indian airports handling over 50 million passengers annually that have earned this certification. </p><p>This recognition highlights the airport’s commitment to sustainable waste management, with over 99 per cent of waste diverted from landfills through integrated, airport-wide systems.</p>.Mumbai's CSMIA enhances T2 departure efficiency with 14 Hybrid Self Bag Drop counters.<p>The ZWL assessment verified that CSMIA has implemented best-in-class waste management practices through efficient segregation, recycling, and recovery mechanisms, with key waste streams such as plastic waste, MSW wet and dry, and other recyclables successfully diverted from landfills.</p><p>Conducted in FY2025-26, the assessment aligns with ZWL’s objective of maximising waste diversion while minimising overall generation. Primary waste sources at the airport include food, plastic, paper, and operational waste, a Mumbai Airport spokesperson said.</p>