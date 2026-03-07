<p>Mumbai: The iconic Sassoon Dock at Colaba in Mumbai — will be transformed into a modern and environmentally sustainable fishing harbour of global standards. </p><p>The one-and-a-half-century-old Sassoon Dock is owned by the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT).</p><p>The Sassoon Dock was formally inaugurated on 8 June 1875. </p><p>The Sassoon Docks were built in 1875 on reclaimed land by Albert Sassoon, son of David Sassoon, a prominent businessman and philanthropist. </p><p>It was the first commercial wet dock in Bombay, as Mumbai was then known — which has helped establishing cotton trades.</p><p>As part of the transformation drive, Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation Ltd (MFDC) has inked an agreement with Finland-based companies Helvar, Mirasys and River Recycle.</p><p>Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said Sassoon Dock is one of the major fishing harbours in the country and plays a key role in Maharashtra’s fisheries economy.</p><p>“Under this collaboration, Helvar, Mirasys, and River Recycle will support energy-efficient lighting systems, AI-based surveillance solutions, as well as initiatives for recycling fishing nets and promoting health and sanitation awareness,” said Rane. </p>.Legal protection for 23,000 Maharashtra wetlands stuck in red tape despite NCSCM survey.<p>With about 1,560 registered motorized fishing boats and an average annual fish production of 50,000–60,000 metric tons, Sassoon Dock plays a significant role in the fisheries economy of Maharashtra as well as India.</p><p>“The government’s goal is to transform Sassoon Dock into a modern, efficient, clean, and environmentally sustainable fishing harbour,” Rane said, adding that the collaboration will help with plastic waste recycling, recycling of discarded fishing nets, and strengthening the net-repair system through capacity building.</p><p>Rane also appealed for collective efforts to make Sassoon Dock a symbol of progress, innovation, and prosperity for the fishing community, while remaining committed to fishermen’s welfare, modernization of fisheries infrastructure, and sustainable coastal development.</p><p>The event was attended by Erik af Hallstrom, Consul General of Finland; Jukka Salovaara, Permanent State Secretary; Saju Nair; Anna Kuittinen; N. Ramaswami, Secretary, Fisheries Department; Dr. Vijay Suryavanshi, Commissioner, Fisheries Department; and Prakash Khapale, Managing Director, MFDC</p>