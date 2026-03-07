Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai’s historic Sassoon Dock to be transformed into modern, eco-friendly fishing harbour

Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said Sassoon Dock is one of the major fishing harbours in the country and plays a key role in Maharashtra’s fisheries economy.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 13:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 13:05 IST
India NewsMumbaifisheriesecofriendlySassoon Dock

Follow us on :

Follow Us