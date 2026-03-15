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Mumbai’s iconic Van Rani chugs again

The services of Van Rani (Queen of the Jungle) were suspended following severe damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae in 2021, which passed by Mumbai.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 01:36 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 01:36 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

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