<p>Mumbai: Mumbai’s iconic Van Rani - the much-loved toy train inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) - has started ‘chugging’ again.</p><p>The services of Van Rani (Queen of the Jungle) were suspended following severe damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae in 2021, which passed by Mumbai. </p><p>The new Vistadome toy train, equipped with transparent roofs and large glass windows, arrived from Ahmedabad last year. </p><p>The formal inauguration took place on Saturday following months of trial runs. </p><p>A long-time favourite and a major attraction at the park, the toy train has been completely revamped to offer children and families a fun and memorable experience.</p><p>The area where it runs also features a mini zoo, where visitors can observe animals, birds, and vegetation. </p>.Merchant navy captain from Mumbai stranded in Strait of Hormuz due to West Asia crisis.<p>The revamped services were dedicated to the people in presence of Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, who is the MP from Mumbai North, state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and MLA Pravin Darekar, the Chairman of Self Group Development Authority. </p><p>Fondly known as the “Queen of the Jungle,” the Van Rani toy train has been an integral part of Mumbai’s identity since the 1970s, offering generations of children and visitors a memorable journey through the lush greenery of the city’s largest green lung. </p><p>The newly introduced Van Rani train is battery-operated and environmentally friendly, featuring modern coaches, improved safety measures and upgraded stations. </p><p>The train has both Heritage and Vista Domes coaches providing a panoramic experience. Visitors will now enjoy a safer and more immersive ride through the park’s forest landscape, including a specially designed Vista Dome-style coach offering panoramic views.</p><p>Goyal said that the Vista Dome-style design of the train coaches draws inspiration from tourism coaches introduced during his tenure in the Railways, enhancing the travel experience for visitors.</p><p>The old yellow-coloured jungle-themed Van Rani was hugely-popular among the tourists.</p><p>The revamped Vistadome Van Rani - in red-black colour - runs on battery power and consists of four coaches. </p><p>Compared to the previous diesel-powered version, this model is far more environmentally friendly. The coaches are decorated with illustrations of SGNP’s wildlife and nature, offering an educational touch to the journey.</p><p>Thanks to transparent roofs and large windows, visitors can enjoy sweeping views of the natural surroundings. The seating layout is metro-style, making the ride more comfortable. </p><p>The train has a capacity of around 80 passengers, a significant upgrade from the earlier version. The route spans 5.5 square kilometers through the Krishna Giri sub-forest, taking riders past rich biodiversity zones, a mini-zoo, and artificial tunnels—ensuring a thrilling, immersive experience.</p>