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Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai's Rs 248 cr Mrinal Tai Gore flyover riddled with 'potholes' hours after inauguration; BMC says 'part of technical process'

NCP (SP) national spokesperson Anish Gawande also took potshots at BMC for opening the flyover 'full of potholes' for commuters.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBMCPothole

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