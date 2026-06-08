Mumbai's Rs 248 cr Mrinal Tai Gore flyover riddled with 'potholes' hours after inauguration; BMC says 'part of technical process'

<p>Hours after the Mrinal Tai Gore flyover was inaugurated in Mumbai, pictures and videos of "poor" patchwork on the stretch flooded social media. </p><p>Netizens called out the "shoddy work" on the extension and claimed that the surface "won't last one monsoon", even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tried to defend the construction as "part of the technical process."</p><p>NCP (SP) national spokesperson Anish Gawande also took potshots at BMC for opening the flyover "full of potholes" for commuters. </p><p>"Welcome to Mumbai’s newest flyover worth ₹248 crore. At 750 metres of road, that’s ₹33 lakh a metre. And it opened this week full of potholes," he wrote in a post on X.</p>.Very sad & sorry, but LPG price hike inevitable due to global crisis: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.<p>"After seven years, three cost revisions, and a daily penalty on the contractor - this is all they could come up with to honour her? But kya karein. This is the standard now under the triple-engine sarkar. Cut the ribbon. Click the photo. Leave the potholes for us. Bajao taali," the post further read. </p><p><strong>BMC's explanation</strong> </p><p>As the backlash grew bigger, the civic body issued a long statement explaining the construction work on the flyover. </p>.<p>BMC said that the visible joints on the flyover are a part of the technical process involved in laying mastic asphalt and there has been no compromise in the bridge's structural safety, stability, or quality. </p><p>"The characteristics of newly laid mastic asphalt are such that the process of spreading stone chippings is intentionally carried out to provide the necessary friction and skid-resistance for vehicles, as the surface is initially relatively smooth," it said. </p><p>BMC further added that it is the nature of mastic asphalt that it looks patchy and rough immediately after laying. "However as more and more vehicles ply on the road, the surface starts getting even and tidy."</p><p>Soon after, Gawande wrote a letter to BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Mayor Ritu Tawde asking to disclose the surface quality test data for the flyover. </p><p>"The BMC sent Mumbai an unsigned note explaining that a ₹248 crore flyover is meant to open cracked, and will smooth out once we drive on it," he wrote on X. </p><p>"This is a blanket admission the road was opened unfinished, with the public’s vehicles left to do the final compaction the contractor was paid for. The same contractor who was already penalised ₹1 lakh a day for delay, and who hiked the project cost three times in 7 years," he added. </p>