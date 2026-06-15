Mumbai's water level concerning; reserves drop to 12% of capacity

<p>Mumbai: The water stock in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>has dropped to 10-12 per cent of its total capacity as El Niño has disrupted and delayed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/monsoon">Southwest Monsoon</a> sparking concerns in India’s financial hub. </p><p>A 10 per cent water cut has been implemented across Mumbai since 15 May by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body that commands jurisdiction over the Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts.</p><p>“We have around 10 to 12 per cent water stock left in Mumbai’s lakes,” a senior BMC official told <em>DH, </em>adding that the civic body has requested people to conserve and use water judiciously. </p>.India emerges as global financial services talent hub; Mumbai among world's top centres: Colliers.<p>Mumbai’s water supply comes from seven lakes: Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi. </p><p>While Tulsi and Vihar are located inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, Modak Sagar, Tansa and Bhatsa are located in Thane district. Middle Vaitarna is in Palghar district and Upper Vaitarna is in Nashik district. </p><p>These dams/reserviors supply approximately 3.4 billion litres of water to Mumbai daily. </p><p>As on Monday, Mumbai's seven lakes have 1,55,167 million litres as against the against a capacity/useful content of 14,47,363 million litres. </p><p>BMC supplies around 3,800 MLD daily, while over 300 MLD capacity is catered by private tankers.</p><p>During a meeting, Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide decided to revive the 350 traditional open wells on municipal land.</p><p>Assistant Municipal Commissioners of all 26 wards have been asked to carefully manage water resources.</p><p><strong>Maharashtra situation </strong></p><p>Elsewhere in Maharashtra too, the situation is alarming. </p><p>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to review the situation at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.</p><p>Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who oversees the Krishna and Godavari basins, chaired meetings over weekends to review the situation. </p><p>Maharashtra’s dams are down to 24 to 25 per cent of its storage capacity. </p><p>If the first week of June 2025 is , Maharashtra was using 1,139 tankers, supplying water to 1,420 hamlets and 858 villages.</p><p>The Pune division, which covers much of western Maharashtra, has the lowest water storage at just 14.41 per cent of its total capacity while the Amaravati division has the highest storage at 37.93 per cent, followed by Nagpur at 36.43 per cent. </p><p>The Konkan division has 30.31 per cent water storage remaining, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, which oversees Marathwada, and Nashik division, with jurisdiction over North Maharashtra are at 27.46 per cent and 25.03 per cent, respectively. </p><p><strong>Comprehensive measures for water security</strong></p><p>Under the water security initiative, freshwater storage capacity of 1.06 billion litres has been created, and 45 Water ATMs have been established in drought-prone areas. Water security has been strengthened in 271 villages across the State, including villages in Marathwada and Vidarbha. More than 8,000 farmers have also been supported with water conservation measures and climate-resilient agricultural technologies.</p>