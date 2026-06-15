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Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai's water level concerning; reserves drop to 12% of capacity

As on Monday, Mumbai's seven lakes have 1,55,167 million litres as against the against a capacity/useful content of 14,47,363 million litres.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 14:52 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 14:52 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBMCwater shortage

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