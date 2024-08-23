Home
Muslim groups protest in Gondia, seek Ramgiri Maharaj's arrest

PTI
Last Updated : 23 August 2024, 16:32 IST

Comments

Gondia: Muslim outfits in Gondia on Friday held a protest seeking the arrest of Nashik-based spiritual leader Ramgiri Maharaj for his allegedly objectionable remarks against Islam.

The Muslim Jamaat Gondia submitted a memorandum to police authorities after the protest, which was held in Azad Library area as hundreds of people from the community gathered at various mosques for 'namaz'.

Ramgiri Maharaj is accused of making the statement at a religious event in Sinnar in Nashik on August 14.

Published 23 August 2024, 16:32 IST
