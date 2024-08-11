Muslim Leadership Summit 2024: Islamic scholars, clerics and law-makers urge political parties to ensure fair representation

Mumbai: In what would be one of the biggest exercises, the Muslim community has come together under one banner to study the causes of low representation of the community in the Parliament and Legislatures of States and make urgent efforts to bridge the widening gap.

For this purpose a committee would be formed with representatives across India, according to the resolution passed at the Muslim Leadership Summit 2024, which was hosted by Muslim Welfare Association (MWA) in Mumbai, over the weekend.

The committee would be headed by internationally-renowned Islamic scholar Khalil-ur-Rahman Sajjad Nomani Sahab - who is a pillar of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and veteran cleric Janab Tauqeer Raza Khan Sahab.