Muslim Leadership Summit in Mumbai to discuss reservation for community in education, jobs

Mumbai: In what could prove to be a decisive move towards reservation for Muslims in education and jobs, intellectuals, scholars and law-makers from the community are set to come together under one umbrella in Mumbai and discuss the issue threadbare and decide the future course of action.
The Muslim Leadership Summit 2024 will see who’s who of the Muslim community sharing stage.
“This significant event will serve as a platform for comprehensive discussions on critical issues affecting the Muslim community, including welfare, reservation, safety, and security,” said Saleem Sarang, the founder of Muslim Welfare Association.
Internationally-renowned Islamic scholar Khalil-ur-Rahman Sajjad Nomani - who is considered a pillar of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board - would preside over the deliberations and guide the community.
“We are bringing together 24 distinguished Muslim parliamentarians from across the nation,” said Sarang, who is a politician and social activist fighting the cause of reservation for the Muslim community.
According to Sarang, it is high time the Muslims should get reservations not only in education and jobs but also political reservation.
The summit aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among Muslim leaders to address the pressing concerns of the community and devise effective strategies for inclusive development.
The event will feature a series of panel discussions, keynote addresses, and interactive sessions, providing a unique opportunity for parliamentarians, scholars, community leaders, and stakeholders to engage in meaningful conversations.
Several panel discussions have been planned including on Muslim welfare and reservation.
The meeting would explore initiatives and policies aimed at improving the socio-economic status of the Muslim community.
“We would be debating the current reservation policies and advocating for equitable representation in various sectors. This is an important issue. In the matter of education, the Muslim community is still backward due to economic constraints and figures speak for themselves."
"As many as 75 percent of children aged six to 14 miss out on education within the first few years of school. Only two to three percent of children receive higher education. The proportion of Muslims below the poverty line is also high. This ratio is two to two and a half percent in government jobs as well as private jobs. Drug addiction and criminality are increasing among uneducated, unemployed Muslim youth. The root cause of all this is education,” said Sarang.
Published 26 July 2024, 13:08 IST