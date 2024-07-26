Muslim Leadership Summit in Mumbai to discuss reservation for community in education, jobs

Mumbai: In what could prove to be a decisive move towards reservation for Muslims in education and jobs, intellectuals, scholars and law-makers from the community are set to come together under one umbrella in Mumbai and discuss the issue threadbare and decide the future course of action.

The Muslim Leadership Summit 2024 will see who’s who of the Muslim community sharing stage.

“This significant event will serve as a platform for comprehensive discussions on critical issues affecting the Muslim community, including welfare, reservation, safety, and security,” said Saleem Sarang, the founder of Muslim Welfare Association.