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Homeindiamaharashtra

MVA boycotts tea with CM Fadnavis, accuses Maha Yuti govt of being insensitive to public issues

The Opposition also demanded a comprehensive farm loan waiver, arguing that the government's recently announced package was riddled with conditions and exclusions.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 11:08 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisMVA

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