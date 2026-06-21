MVA boycotts tea with CM Fadnavis, accuses Maha Yuti govt of being insensitive to public issues

<p>Mumbai: With <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> staring at delayed monsoon rains, a looming water crisis and growing distress in the farm sector, the Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maha-vikas-aghadi">Maha Vikas Aghadi</a> (MVA) on Sunday boycotted the customary tea meeting hosted by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on the eve of the monsoon session of the State Legislature, accusing the BJP-led Maha Yuti government of being insensitive to pressing public issues.</p><p>Seeking to set the tone for the session beginning on Monday, MVA leaders said drought-like conditions, delayed sowing, mounting agrarian distress and what they termed a "deceptive" farm loan waiver scheme would be their primary focus during the legislature proceedings.</p><p>Senior leaders of the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) alleged that the government had consistently failed to address issues ranging from drought and rural distress to law and order, crimes against women and the spread of narcotics.</p><p>"The state is facing a severe water crisis. Sowing operations have been delayed and farmers are under tremendous stress. The government should immediately declare a drought-like situation and provide meaningful relief," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Bhaskar Jadhav said.</p><p>The Opposition also demanded a comprehensive farm loan waiver, arguing that the government's recently announced package was riddled with conditions and exclusions. "The government should make farmers' 7/12 extracts debt-free instead of trapping them in technicalities," MVA leaders said.</p>.MVA finalises seat-sharing for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls; Congress to contest 8 seats.<p>Congress MLC and party’s group leader in the Legislative Council Satej Patil accused the ruling Mahayuti of presiding over a "56 per cent commission government," alleging widespread corruption in public works and delays in contractor payments.</p><p>"Contractors are complaining that commissions have become institutionalised. More than Rs 1 lakh crore worth of bills are pending. Funding for the Jal Jeevan Mission has been reduced and development works have stalled. At the same time, Maharashtra's debt burden has crossed Rs 9.5 lakh crore," Patil alleged.</p><p>NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, who had been state’s Finance and Home Minister, claimed the law-and-order situation in the state had deteriorated, citing rising crimes against women and increasing drug-related offences.</p><p>"Small operatives are arrested, but the masterminds remain untouched. There appears to be a nexus that allows such activities to flourish. Even serious allegations raised in previous sessions, including those relating to temple land irregularities, have seen no action," he said.</p><p>NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad accused the government of ridiculing the Opposition instead of responding to substantive issues raised by it. "It has a responsibility to respond to every issue highlighted by the Opposition," Awhad said.</p>