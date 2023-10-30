MVA demands special session of Maharashtra legislature on Maratha reservation issue

Mumbai: Supporting the demand of Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Monday urged Governor Ramesh Bais to convene a special session of Maharashtra legislature urgently to discuss the raging issue which has now turned violent.
The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, however, has not yet responded to the demands of the protestors and the Opposition.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that the issue of reservations to Marathas in jobs and education has erupted across the state, turning the people against the Maha Yuti government.
“We have requested for a special session of the State legislature to discuss Maratha reservations, farmers’ suicides, drug menace and disappearance of women/girls in the state,” he said.
“The situation over the Maratha reservation has become so volatile in the state that it has become difficult for leaders to move around their constituencies. Law and order is under threat. Youngsters from the Maratha community are committing suicide. The governor is the link between the state and Centre,” he said, adding that Bais should apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the situation.
Apart from Patole, the MVA delegation that met the governor comprised Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly of the Congress Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of Opposition in the State Council Ambadas Danve of the Shiv Sena (UBT), other leaders like Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Prof. Varsha Gaikwad, M Arif Naseem Khan, Basavaraj Patil, Praniti Shinde (all Congress), NCP’s state President Jayant Patil and Sena (UBT)’s Ravindra Waikar and Sunil Prabhu.