MVA demands special session of Maharashtra legislature on Maratha reservation issue

Mumbai: Supporting the demand of Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Monday urged Governor Ramesh Bais to convene a special session of Maharashtra legislature urgently to discuss the raging issue which has now turned violent.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, however, has not yet responded to the demands of the protestors and the Opposition.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that the issue of reservations to Marathas in jobs and education has erupted across the state, turning the people against the Maha Yuti government.