MVA finalises seat-sharing for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls; Congress to contest 8 seats

<p>Mumbai: Moving ahead on the vexed issue of seat sharing for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Legislative Council elections from local authorities, the Maha Vikas Aghadi reached a consensus on 15 of the 17 seats. </p><p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress"> Congress</a> will contest eight seats, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) six and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP (SP) three. </p><p>The opposition coalition could not decide on the Nashik and Nanded seats. </p>.MLC polls: MVA to jointly contest all 17 seats amid battle for political relevance.<p>The Congress will contest Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Amravati, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, Dharashiv and Nagpur, where a byelection is being held.</p><p>The Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest Raigad, Jalgaon, Parbhani-Hingoli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.</p><p>The NCP (SP) will contest Pune, Thane and Sangli-Satara.</p><p>The decision was taken at a meeting involving state Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal , NCP (SP) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule , Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders MP Anil Desai and MLCs Ambadas Danve, Milind Narvekar , NCP (SP) state general secretary Aditi Nalawade , former MLA Milind Anna Kamble. </p>