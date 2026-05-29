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Homeindiamaharashtra

MVA finalises seat-sharing for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls; Congress to contest 8 seats

The Congress will contest eight seats, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) six and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP (SP) three.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMVA

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