MVA government could be formed in 2019 because Ajit Pawar was made Deputy CM: Sunil Tatkare

"Had there been a secret ballot at the time of the confidence vote, the government would not have crossed the majority," said Tatkare, who heads the Maharashtra unit of the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government comprising the Shiv Sena (Undivided), NCP, and Congress, won a floor test with the support of 169 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly in July 2020.

Ajit Pawar was part of the NCP headed by Sharad Pawar at that time. He joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government with eight MLAs in July last year, and staked claim to the party name and symbol.

Tatkare also said Ajit Pawar had become the Leader of the Opposition after Eknath Shinde became the chief minister in June 2022 with the support of MLAs.

Responding to a query on the hearing of disqualification petitions filed against Ajit Pawar and MLAs loyal to him before the assembly speaker, Tatkare said, "Our case is different from that of Shiv Sena. No whip was issued in our case".