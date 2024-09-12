MVA partners raise eyebrows over PM Modi's visit to CJI Chandrachud's home

Mumbai: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in poll-bound Maharashtra, where the Supreme Court verdict on the split of two political parties are awaited, have raised eyebrows and flagged concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the residence of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on the occasion of Ganesh puja.

The MVA, which comprises Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), referred to the splits in the Shiv Sena and the NCP, in June-July 2022 and June-July 2023, respectively.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut led the MVA charge and suggested that Justice Chandrachud recuse from the case.

“If the custodian of the Constitution meets politicians, it can create doubt in the minds of people. Our case in Maharashtra... the hearing is going on before the CJI, so we have doubts if we will get justice because the PM is the other party in the case. In our case, the other party is the central government. Justice Chandrachud should distance himself from this case because his relation with the other party in the case is openly visible,” said Raut.