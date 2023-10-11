MVA questions Maharashtra govt’s silence on Vibrant Gujarat 'attracting investment away from state'

As Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led the roadshow of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024 in Mumbai on Wednesday, Maharashtra's opposition grouping Maha Vikas Aghadi questioned the silence of the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government and asked why Maharashtra is not venturing into the neighbouring state to bag investments and projects.
NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase expressed his reservations about the silence of Shinde and his two Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and said that the government’s "passive stance" hurts the state "as Gujarat makes renewed attempts to entice businesses away from Maharashtra".
“Why have they not undertaken a Magnetic Maharashtra campaign in Gujarat to attract investments into the state,” he asked.
“Don’t understand why the Chief Minister of Gujarat took the trouble to come to Mumbai for a Vibrant Gujarat event when the unconstitutional Maharashtra Chief Minister and his two deputies are already serving the state of Gujarat by driving away industries from Maharashtra into Gujarat (sic),” Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturdevi said.
The ruling dispensation in Maharashtra came under heavy attack when the Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus projects shifted to Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
During the back-to-back meetings, Gujarat CM Patel said that 38% of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor passes through Gujarat. Additionally, work is underway on the high-speed Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail corridor for the bullet train. “These pivotal projects will benefit the logistics sector and economic activities of Gujarat and Mumbai,” he said.
He stated that Gujarat’s forthcoming wave of economic growth will be driven by forward-looking industrial infrastructure projects such as GIFT City, DREAM City, the Hybrid Solar and Wind Renewable Energy Park, and Dholera SIR. “Prominent financial institutions, such as the World Trade Center, GIFT-NIFTY, and Bank of America, are established within GIFT City. GIFT City takes pride in being home to the nation’s inaugural International Bullion Exchange,” said Patel.