MVA questions Maharashtra govt’s silence on Vibrant Gujarat 'attracting investment away from state'

As Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led the roadshow of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024 in Mumbai on Wednesday, Maharashtra's opposition grouping Maha Vikas Aghadi questioned the silence of the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government and asked why Maharashtra is not venturing into the neighbouring state to bag investments and projects.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase expressed his reservations about the silence of Shinde and his two Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and said that the government’s "passive stance" hurts the state "as Gujarat makes renewed attempts to entice businesses away from Maharashtra".

“Why have they not undertaken a Magnetic Maharashtra campaign in Gujarat to attract investments into the state,” he asked.