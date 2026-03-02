<p>Mumbai: The ensuing biennial elections to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> will be a sort of litmus test for the crisis-ridden Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - I.N.D.I.A. Opposition bloc. </p><p>The Opposition is yet to announce its candidates, with both the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) staking claim for the lone seat. This situation casts doubt on whether NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar will secure another term. </p><p>Seven vacancies from Maharashtra are to be filled for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 16, 2026.</p><p>Pawar, the MVA's chief architect, popularly known as Saheb, is a retiring member. However, given the numbers, the MVA can win only one seat if the flock stays together. </p><p>The electoral college comprises the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.</p><p>The Assembly's current strength is down to 286 following the death of former Maharashtra chief minster Ajit Pawar and BJP’s Shivajirao Kardile. </p><p>In the House of 288, Shiv Sena (UBT) leads the tally with 20 seats, followed by Congress with 18 and NCP (SP) with 8 seats, respectively. </p><p>In the current arithmetic, the quota of 37 votes is needed to go to Rajya Sabha and the MVA has a strength only to get elected one member as against the ruling Maha Yuti’s 6.</p><p>Thackeray’s son and former Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray formally staked his claim on Monday, days after Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar sought the seat. </p>.<p>“There is no deadlock in talks for the Rajya Sabha, all parties are in communication with each other. We have put forward our claim on the upcoming Rajya Sabha seat, as numerically and in terms of the rotation policy fixed for the MVA, the seat should be contested by Shiv Sena (UBT). This also aligns with all the political stands that we have taken as the INDIA alliance,” Aaditya posted on X on Monday after last week’s statement that the party was keen to contest the seat. </p><p>Last week, Wadettiwar, a two-time Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said the seat belongs to the Congress. “The Congress, being a national party, has proposed that the Rajya Sabha seat be allotted to it. The NCP (SP) will consult its party high command, while Shiv Sena (UBT) will also clarify its stand.” </p><p>NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar has not yet spoken about the decision to contest, however, the party and several MVA leaders want the 85-year-old veteran to be given another term, given his seniority and stature in national politics.</p><p>Pawar, who recently completed 60 years in public life, is a six-time MLA from Baramati, a five-term Lok Sabha member (four times from Baramati and once from Madha), and a two-term Rajya Sabha member. </p><p>Last week, NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule, reacting to the issue, had said, “There is a strong feeling among the workers that Pawar Saheb should once again represent the party in the Parliament. The people and the workers have immense love for Pawar Saheb, and it is everyone's wish that he should go to the Rajya Sabha again. I myself requested Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai that if everyone wants, let's all send Pawar Saheb to the Rajya Sabha together. For this, we have kindly requested the allies in the MVA. If necessary, I will also talk to senior Congress leaders in Delhi.”</p>