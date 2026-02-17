Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

NADT, MNLU sign agreement to establish framework for academic cooperation, training & capacity building

The MoU was signed by Navneet Manohar, Principal Additional Director General, NADT-RC, Mumbai, and Prof Dr Bindu S Ronald, Vice Chancellor, MNLU-CS.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 00:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 00:54 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us