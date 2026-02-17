<p>Mumbai: The National Academy of Direct Taxes, Regional Campus, Mumbai (NADT-RC, Mumbai) and the Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU-CS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a structured framework for academic cooperation, training, and capacity building.</p><p>The MoU was signed by Navneet Manohar, Principal Additional Director General, NADT-RC, Mumbai, and Prof Dr Bindu S Ronald, Vice Chancellor, MNLU-CS. </p><p>The agreement will remain in force for five years, with a provision for extension by mutual consent, official sources said. </p><p>The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to promote professional excellence in the fields of law, taxation, and governance. It provides for cooperation in faculty exchange, joint workshops and seminars, curriculum development, research initiatives, and specialised skill development programmes.</p>.Maharashtra: MMRDA presents Rs 48,072.57 crore budget for 2026–27.<p>Under the partnership, MNLU-CS will contribute academic expertise in jurisprudence, administrative and corporate law, information technology law, insolvency and bankruptcy laws, and other emerging legal domains. </p><p>NADT-RC, Mumbai will offer specialised inputs in direct tax law and procedures, tax administration, investigation techniques, handling of digital and financial evidence, and international taxation.</p><p>The MoU also envisages internships, certificate programmes, joint research projects, and publications to encourage sustained academic engagement and knowledge exchange. Senior representatives from both institutions have been designated to ensure effective implementation of the agreement.</p><p>The partnership would foster innovation, strengthen professional competencies, and contribute meaningfully to academic and policy discourse at the national level in the areas of law and taxation.</p>