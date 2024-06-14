Nagpur factory blast: Director, manager of explosives factory held after blast kills 6 workers

Nagpur: Police on Friday arrested the director of an explosives factory along with its manager, a day after a blast at the unit located near Nagpur city killed six workers, an official said.

Jay Khemka (49), director of Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd, and factory manager, Sagar Deshmukh, were arrested and they will be produced in a court here later during the day, he said.

The factory is located in Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from Nagpur city.

The blast occurred around 1 pm on Thursday. A total of nine injured persons were admitted to two private hospitals in the city, of whom five women and a man died during treatment, the police earlier said.

Most of the victims were working in the factory's packaging unit when the explosion took place, they said.