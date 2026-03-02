Menu
Nagpur factory blast: Nine directors of explosives company arrested

The Kalmeshwar police here have registered a case against 21 directors and shareholders of the SBL Energy Limited under Section 105, officials said.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 06:13 IST
Published 02 March 2026, 06:13 IST
