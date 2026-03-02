Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Nagpur factory blast: Primary report indicates negligence, safety lapse by company, says minister

The company will give a compensation of Rs 75 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and Rs 25 lakh to the injured persons.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 10:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 10:18 IST
Maharashtra NewsNagpurBomb AttackBomb Blast

Follow us on :

Follow Us