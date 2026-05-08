<p>Nagpur: A foldable knife thrown in jest by a colleague claimed the life of the 26-year-old cashier of a lounge in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagpur">Nagpur</a> after the sharp weapon opened mid-air and pierced his chest, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident took place around 4.30 pm on Thursday at the lounge located in Dharampeth area of the city.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Avdheshkumar Krishnakumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, while the accused, Ayush Sukhbirsingh Negi (24) belongs to Uttarakhand.</p>.<p>Ayush has been taken into custody, the police said.</p>.Professor stabbed to death after local train fight; accused arrested within 24 hours.<p>Both of them worked at Tokyo Bar Lounge on West High Court Road, and also stayed together in the Hilltop area.</p>.<p>"Two of them were joking with each other when the accused threw a foldable knife towards Avdheshkumar. However, the knife opened mid-air and struck the victim in the chest, following which he collapsed," a police official said.</p>.<p>Ayush and others immediately took Avdheshkumar to hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment, he said.</p>.<p>"We have examined the CCTV footage from the lounge. A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway," police said.</p>