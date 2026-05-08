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Nagpur: Knife thrown in jest kills lounge cashier; colleague detained on murder charge

The deceased was identified as Avdheshkumar Krishnakumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, while the accused, Ayush Sukhbirsingh Negi (24) belongs to Uttarakhand.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimemurderNagpur

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