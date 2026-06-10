Nagpur mayor gets email claiming bomb planted at RSS headquarters; nothing suspicious found

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagpur">Nagpur </a>Mayor Neeta Thakre received an email on Wednesday that claimed bomb has been planted at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters.</p><p>Security agencies launched a search operation, and found nothing suspicious. </p><p>Police said a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was immediately rushed to the spot for a thorough search.</p>.Maharashtra ATS nabs man from Nagpur for planting bomb in Pune hospital.<p>The email allegedly claimed that an explosive device had been planted at the RSS headquarters in the Mahal area and Dr Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan in Reshimbagh.</p><p>Police added that an investigation is under way to trace the source of the email.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>