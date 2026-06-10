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Homeindiamaharashtra

Nagpur mayor gets email claiming bomb planted at RSS headquarters; nothing suspicious found

Police said a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was immediately rushed to the spot for a thorough search.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 10:04 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRSSNagpur

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