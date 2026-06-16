Nagpur woman alleges rape, forced conversion; 2 arrested after purported video emerges

A Nagpur woman was drugged, raped, and forcibly converted to Islam by a former acquaintance and his associates.

Key points

• Victim's background The 24-year-old victim is a property dealer and the wife of an armed forces personnel posted outside Nagpur.

• Main accused identified Ayyaz Taj Madare, a former school acquaintance, is the primary accused, along with accomplices Ameen Shaikh and Hazrat Maulana.

• Modus operandi Madare spiked the victim's drink during a hotel meeting, recorded compromising videos, and subjected her to repeated sexual assault, extortion, and forced religious rituals.

• Forced conversion and marriage The victim was taken to Madhya Pradesh, where she was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and marry Madare after rituals performed by Hazrat Maulana.