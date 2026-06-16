Nagpur woman alleges rape, forced conversion; 2 arrested after purported video emerges

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
A Nagpur woman was drugged, raped, and forcibly converted to Islam by a former acquaintance and his associates.
Key points
• Victim's background
The 24-year-old victim is a property dealer and the wife of an armed forces personnel posted outside Nagpur.
• Main accused identified
Ayyaz Taj Madare, a former school acquaintance, is the primary accused, along with accomplices Ameen Shaikh and Hazrat Maulana.
• Modus operandi
Madare spiked the victim's drink during a hotel meeting, recorded compromising videos, and subjected her to repeated sexual assault, extortion, and forced religious rituals.
• Forced conversion and marriage
The victim was taken to Madhya Pradesh, where she was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and marry Madare after rituals performed by Hazrat Maulana.
• Delayed reporting
The victim initially did not report the assault due to fear but later informed her husband, leading to the filing of a police case.
Key statistics
Rs 4 lakh
Amount extorted from the victim
2
Number of accused arrested
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Published 16 June 2026, 11:22 IST