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Nagpur woman alleges rape, forced conversion; 2 arrested after purported video emerges

The woman, whose husband serves in the armed forces and was posted outside Nagpur, said in her complaint that the main accused Ayyaz Taj Madare was a former school acquaintance.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 11:22 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Nagpur woman drugged, raped multiple times during forced conversion; video captures horror

In one line
A Nagpur woman was drugged, raped, and forcibly converted to Islam by a former acquaintance and his associates.
Key points
Victim's background
The 24-year-old victim is a property dealer and the wife of an armed forces personnel posted outside Nagpur.
Main accused identified
Ayyaz Taj Madare, a former school acquaintance, is the primary accused, along with accomplices Ameen Shaikh and Hazrat Maulana.
Modus operandi
Madare spiked the victim's drink during a hotel meeting, recorded compromising videos, and subjected her to repeated sexual assault, extortion, and forced religious rituals.
Forced conversion and marriage
The victim was taken to Madhya Pradesh, where she was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and marry Madare after rituals performed by Hazrat Maulana.
Delayed reporting
The victim initially did not report the assault due to fear but later informed her husband, leading to the filing of a police case.
Key statistics
Rs 4 lakh
Amount extorted from the victim
2
Number of accused arrested
2025
Year of the incident
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 16 June 2026, 11:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeforced conversion

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