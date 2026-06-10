Name Zojila Tunnel portals after 1947-48 Indo-Pak war hero and 8th century Kashmir ruler: Sanjay Raut

<p>Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-raut">Sanjay Raut </a>has demanded that the two portals of the Zojila Tunnel, linking the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh, be named after Brigadier Mohammed Usman, a 1947-48 Indo-Pak war hero, and Samrat Lalitaditya Muktapida, the 8th-century ruler of Kashmir.</p>.<p>The Rs 6,800-crore Zojila tunnel, Asia's longest tunnel connecting the Kashmir Valley to Ladakh, on Tuesday achieved a significant breakthrough with a blast breaking through the last 2.5 metres of the 13-km high-altitude infrastructure project that cuts through the Himalayas.</p>.Zojila tunnel breakthrough strengthens India’s strategic lifeline to Ladakh.<p>Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari performed the breakthrough blasting of the main tunnel being constructed at an altitude of 11,578 feet above sea level, 24 km from Sonamarg and 103 km from Srinagar.</p>.<p>The tunnel is likely to be thrown open to the public in February 2028, as per officials.</p>.<p>In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Raut said Zojila Tunnel stands as one of the most remarkable infrastructure projects undertaken in independent India. Upon completion, it will not only provide seamless all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh but will also strengthen national security, enhance economic opportunities, promote tourism, and deepen the integration of some of our country's most strategically significant regions.</p>.<p>"I propose that one portal of the Zojila Tunnel be named after Brigadier Mohammed Usman and the other after Samrat Lalitaditya Muktapida, thereby commemorating two distinguished personalities who symbolise different yet complementary dimensions of India's enduring national heritage," Raut said.</p>.<p>The Sonamarg/Kashmir portal of the Zojila Tunnel may be named after Brigadier Mohammed Usman. The Drass/Ladakh portal may be named after Samrat Lalitaditya Muktapida, the Sena (UBT) leader said in his letter, which he posted on X on Wednesday.</p>.<p>"Such a gesture would pay tribute both to the valour of those who defended the nation and to the rich historical legacy that has shaped the identity of Kashmir through the centuries. It would also convey a powerful message of national integration, unity in diversity, and respect for India's multifaceted heritage," he added.</p>.<p>Brigadier Usman, known as the Lion of Naushera, displayed extraordinary valour in the 1947-48 Indo-Pak War. He successfully defended Naushera and Jhangar in Jammu and Kashmir, chose India over Pakistan during Partition, and laid down his life for the motherland on 3 July 1948. He was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously and remains one of the highest-ranking military officers to have been martyred in combat, Raut noted.</p>.<p>"He is a shining symbol of patriotism and secularism," the Rajya Sabha member said.</p>.<p>Samrat Lalitaditya Muktapida was the 8th-century ruler of the Karkota dynasty of Kashmir. He expanded his empire across Central Asia, Afghanistan, and Tibet, built magnificent temples, including the iconic Martand Sun Temple, and established Kashmir as a powerful cultural and military centre in ancient Indian history, Raut pointed out. </p>