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Name Zojila Tunnel portals after 1947-48 Indo-Pak war hero and 8th century Kashmir ruler: Sanjay Raut

The tunnel is likely to be thrown open to the public in February 2028, as per officials.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 05:44 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 05:44 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSanjay Raut

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