Nanded hospital dean made to clean toilet by Sena MP a day after 24 deaths reported

In a development that is likely to snowball into a major issue, a Maharashtra lawmaker on Tuesday forced the Dean of the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded—which saw 24 deaths in 24 hours—to clean a toilet which was found dirty.

Videos of the incident involving Hemant Patil, the Shiv Sena MP from Hingoli, have gone viral.

The hospital’s Dean, Dr Shyamrao Wakode, was seen cleaning the toilet, with some other doctors accompanying him.

The video shows the doctor cleaning the toilet with a wiper while Patil is seen spraying water.