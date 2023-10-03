Nanded hospital dean made to clean toilet by Sena MP a day after 24 deaths reported

In a development that is likely to snowball into a major issue, a Maharashtra lawmaker on Tuesday forced the Dean of the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded—which saw 24 deaths in 24 hours—to clean a toilet which was found dirty.
Videos of the incident involving Hemant Patil, the Shiv Sena MP from Hingoli, have gone viral.
The hospital’s Dean, Dr Shyamrao Wakode, was seen cleaning the toilet, with some other doctors accompanying him.
The video shows the doctor cleaning the toilet with a wiper while Patil is seen spraying water.
“The toilet of the Dean’s block itself was dirty,” said Patil, who is a member of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. “Why cleanliness has not been done…why toilets are in such a situation,” he asked.
"I was shocked to see this…the government spent crores but for months these are not cleaned. They have 260 employees but they work in houses of senior officials,” he said, adding that negligent officials should be booked.
Reacting to it, NCP MP Dr Amol Kolhe said that if the Dean could be punished, there was no reason for Shinde to be silent on Health Minister Dr Tanaji Sawant's role.