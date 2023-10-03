Nanded hospital deaths: there was no lack of medicines, staff, says CM Shinde

Asked about the caste survey in Bihar and the Opposition's demand for a similar survey in Maharashtra,, Shinde said, 'Let's see the results of the survey in Bihar, and if needed, it would be conducted here as well.' Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar did not attend the cabinet meeting as he was unwell, he said to a question, adding, 'Do not draw any other conclusions.' The cabinet reviewed the crop situation in the state and officials were directed to complete `panch-namas' (spot inspection reports) on a war footing where heavy rains have damaged the crops, Shinde said.