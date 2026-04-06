Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Nanded triple murder case: Six arrested, remanded to police custody

According to police, members of the Sada gang and Sai Lala gang attacked each other with daggers and sharp weapons, killing two members of the gangs on the spot.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 20:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 April 2026, 20:29 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimemurderNanded

Follow us on :

Follow Us