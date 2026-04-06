<p>Nanded: Police have arrested six individuals in connection with a sensational triple murder case in Nanded city of Maharashtra, which was a fallout of a rivalry between two gangs, an official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The accused were produced before a local court of the Judicial Magistrate (first class), which remanded them to police custody until April 8, police inspector Santosh Tambe told PTI.</p>.<p>Three people were killed after members of two rival gangs clashed with each other in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>According to police, members of the Sada gang and Sai Lala gang attacked each other with daggers and sharp weapons, killing two members of the gangs on the spot.</p>.<p>The third victim, who was rushed to a government hospital with grievous injuries, was allegedly attacked again inside the facility and killed.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Arjit Singh, Sayyed Avez and Mohammad Arbaz.</p>.Man arrested for murdering parents and sister, bodies recovered from single pit at home.<p>According to the police, the rival gangs had a long-standing dispute.</p>.<p>On Friday night, Singh and his friends were returning after watching a movie when members of a rival gang, who were allegedly tracking their movements, intercepted them.</p>.<p>Singh and Arbaz were killed on the spot, police said, adding that the third victim, Avez, was allegedly fatally stabbed by Singh's brother in the casualty ward of the hospital.</p>.<p>Police have registered two cross FIRs and arrested Sonu Raut, Shakir Khan, Sambhaji Patil, Nagesh Ladde, Gajanan Chavan, and Pradeep Chavan.</p>