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Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Bombay High Court grants bail to convict Sharad Kalaskar

With having secured bail in the Dabholkar case, Kalaskar can now walk out of jail after completing the bail formalities.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBombay High CourtbailNarendra Dabholkar

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