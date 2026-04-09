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'Narendra Modi’s popularity remains intact': Ramdas Athawale talks elections, Iran war and more

Known for his grassroots activism and advocacy for marginalised communities, Athawale has been part of the NDA since 2014 and has held ministerial office since 2016.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 05:33 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 05:33 IST
India NewsWest BengalIranAssamMaharashtraNarendra ModiIndia PoliticsRamdas Athawale

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