'Narendra Modi’s popularity remains intact': Ramdas Athawale talks elections, Iran war and more

<p>From humble beginnings to becoming a Union Minister, veteran Dalit leader<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=athawale"> Ramdas Athawale</a> has come a long way. The 66-year-old politician, who is a poet at heart, is known for making his point felt through humour. A political weatherman, Athawale, who is the president of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), is now the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.</p><p>He started as an MLC and has won three Lok Sabha elections from Maharashtra—twice from Pandharpur and once from Mumbai North Central. Athawale is currently serving his third Rajya Sabha term.</p><p>Known for his grassroots activism and advocacy for marginalised communities, Athawale has been part of the NDA since 2014 and has held ministerial office since 2016.</p><p>“Narendra Modi’s popularity remains intact,” Athawale said during an informal interaction with reporters in Mumbai. </p><p><strong>Following are excerpts from the interaction:</strong></p><p><strong>You have been advocating for various parties representing Dalits, Ambedkarites and Buddhists to come together.</strong></p><p>There are people and parties representing Dalits, Ambedkarites and Buddhists. They all need to come together. In fact, this was the dream and mission of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Babasaheb had dissolved the All India Scheduled Castes Federation and formed the Republican Party of India. He believed that the Republicans should represent all classes, castes and religions. It should be a mainstream political force. And for this, we need to join hands.</p><p><strong>Is there any chance of coming together with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar?</strong></p><p>We have worked together earlier. I am ready, but he also has to be ready. However, RPI (A) is part of the BJP-led NDA and is working under the leadership of Modi.</p><p>Recently, there have been talks that Modi’s popularity has declined over the past 12 years.</p><p>Let me tell you, Modi’s popularity remains intact. People don’t and won’t believe what the Congress and other opposition parties say. Their sole agenda is to target the Prime Minister. In fact, his popularity is growing.</p><p><strong>How do you see the RPI (A) in the next five years?</strong></p><p>Today, we have a presence in all 28 states and eight Union Territories. We have units in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and the North-East. Over the next few years, our focus will be on Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Maharashtra, where we have the maximum presence, we want to expand further. As part of the NDA coalition, we would like the BJP to give us more seats so that we can win more.</p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Change is palpable, says Mallikarjun Kharge as he urges voters to defeat 'politics of division'.<p><strong>How do you see the ongoing elections?</strong></p><p>We are contesting some seats in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assam/assam-assembly-elections-2026-polls-underway-amid-tight-security-3961532">Assam</a>, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In West Bengal, we are not contesting. This time, there is support for the BJP. I share good personal relations with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-to-win-bjp-zeroes-in-on-seats-tmc-won-by-thin-margin-3961336">West Bengal</a> Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. In the 294-member Assembly, the TMC won 213 seats and the BJP 77. I am confident the BJP will bridge the vote share gap and there could be a change. The RPI (A) is with the BJP and has refrained from fielding candidates. We want the BJP to take note of this.</p><p><strong>What is your opinion on women’s reservation in law-making bodies in India?</strong></p><p>This is a historic step. The total number of Lok Sabha seats is expected to increase from 543 to 816. Of these, 273 seats—around 33 per cent—would be reserved for women. Women will get 33 per cent reservation, and within that, women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will also receive reserved representation. This is a positive move and must be welcomed by all. We all support women’s empowerment. </p><p>A special session of Parliament is likely to be held around April 16–18, where this bill may be passed. Once it becomes law, its implementation will begin from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. It will then apply to state Assembly elections as well, including in Maharashtra and other states going to polls later that year. I would like to thank Modi for this.</p><p><strong>What are your comments on the temporary ceasefire between the United States-Israel coalition and Iran?</strong></p><p>It is a welcome step, and all parties must sit together to explore a long-lasting solution. Peace must prevail in the world. For India, it has brought relief as the Strait of Hormuz has reopened, helping ease the petroleum situation. </p>