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Homeindiamaharashtra

Nashik case: NCW directs TCS to strengthen its POSH compliance across 127 units

The directions were issued after a hearing held on May 21, presided over by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 16:59 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashikTCSNCWPoSH

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