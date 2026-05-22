Nashik case: NCW directs TCS to strengthen its POSH compliance across 127 units

<p>Mumbai: The National Commission for Women (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncw">NCW</a>) has directed Tata Consultancy Services (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tcs">TCS</a>) to strengthen its Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) compliance and workplace safety mechanisms across the country following a hearing into alleged procedural lapses at its Nashik unit vis-a-vis the alleged sexual harrassment and religious conversion case. </p><p>The directions were issued after a hearing held on May 21, presided over by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.</p><p>The Commission directed all 127 TCS units employing 10 or more staff members to constitute separate Internal Committees within four weeks and undertake comprehensive PoSH training programmes for employees.</p><p>In a statement, the NCW said it had raised “serious concerns regarding systemic gaps in workplace safety and implementation of the PoSH Act” at the Nashik office during the hearing.</p><p>The issues discussed included the alleged absence of accessible local HR infrastructure and grievance redressal mechanisms, lack of a dedicated Internal Committee for the Nashik office, absence of a proper mechanism for filing PoSH complaints, non-functional CCTV infrastructure, concerns regarding supervisory accountability, and the continuation of a joint Internal Committee for the Pune and Nashik units despite statutory requirements under the PoSH Act.</p>.TCS Nashik case | No POSH compliance, religious intimidation: NCW flags concerns.<p>“While acknowledging and respecting the Tata Group’s significant contribution to the nation, the Commission emphasised that as a nationally respected corporate institution and role model, the Group is expected to uphold and implement the provisions of the PoSH Act in both letter and spirit,” the NCW statement said.</p><p>Rahatkar directed TCS to undertake immediate corrective measures to strengthen institutional safeguards and workplace grievance mechanisms.</p><p>Apart from constituting separate Internal Committees at all eligible units, the Commission also instructed the company to conduct comprehensive PoSH awareness and sensitisation programmes, ensure submission of annual PoSH compliance reports to the concerned authorities, and ensure the physical presence of relevant officials during the next review meeting scheduled after four weeks.</p><p>During the proceedings, the Commission reiterated that organisations must approach victims of workplace harassment with “compassion, sensitivity and empathy.”</p>