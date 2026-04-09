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Nashik court sends 'godman' Ashok Kharat to 5-day police custody in third rape case

On April 8, Kharat was remanded to 14-day judicial custody till April 21 in the second rape case.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimerape casepolice custody

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