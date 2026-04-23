<p>Nashik: A court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nashik">Nashik</a> on Thursday sent self-styled godman Ashok Kharat to judicial custody till May 6 in the fifth case of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sexual-assault">sexual assault</a> and exploitation registered against him.</p>.<p>Kharat, who was arrested on March 18 after a 35-year-old woman lodged a rape complaint against him at Sarkarwada police station here, has since been accused of sexually assaulting several women and indulging in large-scale financial fraud by claiming to have divine powers and knowledge of black magic.</p>.<p>In the fifth case, Kharat allegedly sexually exploited a married woman who had approached him for help with her family problems. He also allegedly warned her that her son’s life would be in danger if she spoke about the exploitation, according to the police.</p>.<p>The Maharashtra government has set up a Special Investigation Team to probe cases of sexual assault and financial fraud registered against Kharat. He is facing at least 12 criminal cases in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts, including eight for sexual assault.</p>.'Godman' Ashok Kharat gets 14-day judicial custody in second rape case.<p>On April 18, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-investigation-team">SIT</a> had sought his custody in the fifth case. After the court granted permission, it took him into custody and produced him before the court the next day. The court subsequently remanded Kharat in police custody until April 23.</p>.<p>Due to security reasons, the court proceedings were held through video conferencing on Thursday. The defence did not object after the police demanded judicial custody for Kharat. Accordingly, the court sent Kharat to judicial custody till May 6, which means he will now be sent to Nashik Road Central Jail, said officials.</p>.<p>The SIT will produce Kharat in court again on Friday in the sixth case, involving alleged sexual harassment of a woman.</p>.<p>Kharat has been at the centre of a political firestorm as he was well-connected, and photographs of him with political leaders and other important members of society have been surfacing in mainstream and social media regularly since his arrest.</p>