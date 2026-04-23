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Nashik court sends ‘godman’ Kharat to judicial custody till May 6 in fifth sexual assault case

The SIT will produce Kharat in court again on Friday in the sixth case, involving alleged sexual harassment of a woman.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeNashikgodmansexual assaultself-styled godman

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