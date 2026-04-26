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Nashik court sends 'godman' Kharat to judicial custody till May 9 in 6th sexual exploitation case

In the sixth case, he is accused of sexually exploiting a young woman who had approached him seeking a solution to her personal problems.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 11:09 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 11:09 IST
IndiaMaharashtraCrimeNashikgodman

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