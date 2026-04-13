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Nashik court sends ‘godman’ Kharat to seven-day judicial custody in third rape case

The SIT presented the remand report and sought judicial custody for Kharat, a former merchant navy officer.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 10:08 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeNashikrape case

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