Nashik doctors remove tricky tumour, save youth from life-threatening condition

Mumbai: In a tale of medical triumph and human resilience, doctors at the HCG Manavata Cancer Centre (HCGMCC) in Nashik successfully removed a tricky bilateral adrenal tumour from a 21-year-old Mohammed Zaid's body, who had been grappling with a life-threatening condition called pheochromocytoma.

This complex and risky surgery, which lasted for over six-and-a-half-hours, was performed despite Zaid’s severe and uncontrolled hypertension.

Hailing from Malegaon, Zaid had been living with uncontrolled hypertension that rendered previous treatment attempts ineffective.

The journey to recovery began when he arrived at HCGMCC, seeking help for his relentless medical condition.

Under the leadership of Dr Raj Nagarkar, Managing Director & Chief of Surgical Oncology & Robotic Services, the medical team embarked on a mission to save Zaid's life.