Nashik doctors remove tricky tumour, save youth from life-threatening condition

Mumbai: In a tale of medical triumph and human resilience, doctors at the HCG Manavata Cancer Centre (HCGMCC) in Nashik successfully removed a tricky bilateral adrenal tumour from a 21-year-old Mohammed Zaid's body, who had been grappling with a life-threatening condition called pheochromocytoma.
This complex and risky surgery, which lasted for over six-and-a-half-hours, was performed despite Zaid’s severe and uncontrolled hypertension.
Hailing from Malegaon, Zaid had been living with uncontrolled hypertension that rendered previous treatment attempts ineffective.
The journey to recovery began when he arrived at HCGMCC, seeking help for his relentless medical condition.
Under the leadership of Dr Raj Nagarkar, Managing Director & Chief of Surgical Oncology & Robotic Services, the medical team embarked on a mission to save Zaid's life.
“When Mohammed Zaid came to us, he was suffering from severe, uncontrolled hypertension. Despite medication, his blood pressure remained unmanageable. Earlier medical tests at other national institutions revealed a growing mass near his adrenal gland, leading to the diagnosis of pheochromocytoma. This mass caused significant hormonal imbalances, resulting in his fluctuating blood pressure. The stakes were high, with the risk of increased blood pressure during surgery and a potential dangerous drop afterward,” said Nagarkar.
Before arriving at HCGMCC, Zaid had undergone multiple medical interventions. Medications and procedures like chemoembolisation, aimed at halting blood flow to the tumour, which proved unsuccessful. He even suffered a stroke (cerebral haemorrhage and paralysis) post-procedure and MIBG therapy, a nuclear medicine treatment which showed limited success.
“Upon his visit to our outpatient department (OPD), we thoroughly reviewed his medical reports and consulted with our radiology team. The tumour was obstructing blood flow to vital organs like the stomach, kidneys and liver. Given the complexity and risks involved, we decided to proceed with surgery, fully informing the patient's family about the potential dangers,” added Dr Nagarkar.
Despite the high risk, the dedicated surgical team, including Dr Vikas Jain, Dr Rajendra Dhondge, Dr Owais Sayyed, Dr Shaudharya V., Dr Praveenkumar Surpur; anaesthesia experts Dr Nayana Kulkarni, Dr Ravindra Tandale and Dr Jitendra Mahajan; and intensivist Dr Purva Magarkar successfully executed the surgery.
Pheochromocytoma is a condition where a tumour around the adrenal gland disrupts hormonal balance, leading to uncontrolled hypertension. Its symptoms often include persistent headaches and irregular heartbeats.