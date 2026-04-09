<p>Mumbai: In a shocking incident, six employees of a prominent multinational IT company in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra’s </a>Nashik city were arrested by police on charges of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crime"> sexually exploitation</a> and religious conversion of junior-level female employees. </p><p>Describing the incident as “very serious”, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, ordered a probe into the incident. </p><p>“This is a very serious incident…police have exposed it. It is serious case that happened in a technology company and involves sexual harassment and religious conversion,” he said. </p>.Nashik man held for sexual exploitation after extortion probe unearths 121 obscene videos.<p>The incidents were reported between 2022-26 and so far nine FIRs have been registered. </p><p>The accused were identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif and Ansari.</p><p>Nashik City Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. </p><p>Reacting to the incident, state Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane of the BJP said "it is nothing was jihad". </p><p>“It is a big incident…these six persons have been arrested. But who is behind that…who is the mastermind…who is funding them,” Rane said adding that police will take the case to a logical conclusion. </p><p>“Who is the person sitting behind the scenes and orchestrating all of this? From where are they receiving funding for this kind of jihad? All of these aspects will now be thoroughly investigated,” he added.</p><p>The victims include eight women and one man. </p>