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Nashik IT company employees face charges of sexual harassment

Describing the incident as “very serious”, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, ordered a probe into the incident.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 14:51 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 14:51 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeNashik

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