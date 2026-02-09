<p>Mumbai: As preparations for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nashik">Nashik</a>-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela gather steam, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that eight to ten times more pilgrims and tourists are expected this time than 12 years ago — as he performed the bhoomi-pujan of the construction and expansion of the new integrated terminal building of Ojhar Airport.</p><p>The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha held along the Godavari river is scheduled between July 14, to September 25, 2027. </p><p>The place of the festivities are Trimbakeshwar, which is among the 12 Jyotirlingas and Panchvati in Nashik city. </p>.Rs 36.35 crore approved for Jain Kumbh Mela in Nashik, 10–12 lakh devotees expected.<p>“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS–UDAN) has transformed it into an accessible mode of travel for the common man. With the strengthening of Nashik Airport connectivity, the region will accelerate industrial growth, investment, tourism, and regional development,” Fadnavis said. </p><p>“Nashik holds immense strategic as well as spiritual significance. With the upcoming Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela expected to attract 8 to 10 times the number of devotees compared to the previous Kumbh, strengthening infrastructure is essential. The expansion of Nashik Airport will play a crucial role in ensuring seamless connectivity and world-class facilities for devotees and visitors,” he said.</p><p>With this development, Nashik’s growth trajectory will reach new heights, with investment proposals worth nearly Rs 13,000 crore expected from the Davos summit, generating large-scale employment opportunities.</p><p>“Simultaneously, development works worth Rs 30,000 crore are underway for the Kumbh Mela. Dedicated efforts are also being undertaken to rejuvenate the sacred Godavari River, while Nashik’s Ring Road is set to emerge as a major growth engine for the district,” the CM said on Sunday. </p><p>“With the blessings and guidance of sadhus, saints, and mahants, and the unwavering commitment of the Central and State Governments, every effort is being made to ensure that the upcoming Kumbh Mela is safe, grand, and exceptionally well-organised,” he said.</p>