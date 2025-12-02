Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Nashik Municipal Corporation raises Rs 200 crore for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 preparations

“The 3.95 times oversubscription reflects institutional investors’ growing confidence in municipal bonds as a credible asset class", said NSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 12:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 12:46 IST
India NewsNashikKumbh Mela

Follow us on :

Follow Us