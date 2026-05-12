Nashik Police detain man in connection with NEET paper leak, Rajasthan police to take his custody

<p>Nashik, Maharashtra: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nashik">Nashik</a> Police on Tuesday detained a man in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/paper-leak">paper leak</a>, an official said.</p>.<p>"A request from Rajasthan Police was received this morning for taking an individual into custody in connection with the NEET examination paper leak issue. Accordingly, Nashik police Crime Branch Unit 2 has nabbed a person," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chauhan.</p>.NEET-UG 2026 held under 'full security protocol': NTA amid paper leak row in Rajasthan.<p>A team of Rajasthan Police would arrive in the city to take his custody, he added.</p>.<p>The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".</p>