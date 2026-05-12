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Nashik Police detain man in connection with NEET paper leak, Rajasthan police to take his custody

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 12:49 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNEETPaper LeakNashikNTA

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