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Nashik TCS case: Employee accused of religious harassment seeks anticipatory bail, cites pregnancy

The country's largest IT services company also announced an oversight panel and engagement of external entities in its internal probe.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 13:21 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 13:21 IST
India NewsNashikharassmentTCSTata Consultancy Services

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