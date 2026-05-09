Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Nashik TCS case: Nida Khan arrested, remanded in police custody

Following her arrest on Thursday, she was produced before the Nashik Road sessions court on Friday. The court remanded her in police custody till May 11.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 00:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2026, 00:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtraTCS

Follow us on :

Follow Us