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Homeindiamaharashtra

National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management wraps up verification of 23,000 wetlands in Maharashtra

This paves the way for the waterbodies to be formally notified and brought under legal protection.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:33 IST
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T S Chanakya wetland in a bad shape.

T S Chanakya wetland in a bad shape.

Credit: Special Arrangement

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Published 19 May 2026, 10:33 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraMaharashtra NewsPunewetlands

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