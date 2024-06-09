National Green Tribunal takes suo motu note of Navi Mumbai flamingo deaths, issues notices to officials

The NGT noted that the news report said based on preliminary observations that preliminary observations that two out of three inlets of the lake were blocked by the newly constructed high-rise roads by City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) which resulted in stagnant water, disregarding the fact that flamingos typically inhabit areas with flowing water.

The NGT also took note of the news report that CIDCO has disregarded the Bombay High Court judgement to protect the lake and on the contrary earmarked it for future development.

The news report also said that the defunct Nerul Jetty constructed by CIDCO serves no purpose and is instead blocking the inlets, thereby destroying the natural habitat of these birds. As the habitat of these migratory birds is threatened, flamingos are increasingly found aimlessly roaming on the streets, endangering their lives.

The news item further states that death of the flamingos can be attributed to a scientific phenomenon called ‘light pollution’, which partially impairs the vision of the birds due to their fragile eyes. It states that the newly installed LED lights disorient and misguide the birds while flying, which then happen to crash with random objects and get injured, the NGT order said.